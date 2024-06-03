Quick plays: Mud, sweat and cheers on a wet weekend of Newcastle sport

It was yet another wet and water-logged weekend of sport in Newcastle and the Hunter region, kicking off with the Newcastle Knights' poor performance in front of 21,000 devoted fans at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has advised his players to ignore outside noise after a "distracted" showing in a 30-point loss to the Bulldogs.
Hopefully the town will have more to cheer about at the sold-out venue on Thursday night when NSW attempt to wrap up the women's State of Origin in game two.
The Sky Blues, who feature home-grown Knights Caitlan Johnston, Olivia Higgins and Yasmin Clydsdale, hold a 1-0 lead in the first-ever best-of-three series for the women.
Coach Tony Munro rated Merewether's 34-26 triumph over Hunter Rugby leaders Maitland as one of the toughest but the experienced mentor was adamant the game should not have gone ahead at a Marcellin Park mudbath on Saturday.
In Shute Shield, the Hunter Wildfires men's win over West Harbour had coach Scott Coleman confident they could push for a finals showing if they can keep replicating the same form they produced at a waterlogged Concord Oval on Saturday.
The Wildfires women continued their winning ways by also overcoming West Harbour in an earlier match.
Only one men's and one women's NPL Northern NSW match went ahead over the weekend with some teams now facing a backlog of up to four washed-out games.
The victory moved Broadmeadow to 33 points, four off leaders Lambton Jaffas, who have also had 13 matches.
Coach Brett Godfrey conceded Newcastle City had some work to do but felt playing on a dry pitch would give a better indication of where their season was headed after succumbing 5.3 (33) to 3.1 (19) to Killarney Vale in "atrocious conditions" on Saturday.
The result at Adelaide Street Oval ended City's unbeaten run this Hunter Central Coast AFL women's season and continued the Bombers' perfect start to 2024.
"It was like a bog hole," Godfrey said.
A send-off at half-time gave Cessnock an extra man for much of the second half of their Newcastle Rugby League clash with South Newcastle on Saturday, and they took full advantage - claiming a 30-12 win at home.
Going a man down, Souths struggled to contain the home side who ran away with the game on a mad-caked Cessnock Sportsground.
In women's premiership action, Maitland overpowered Souths 34-0 at Cessnock on Saturday.
The Newcastle Falcons, boosted by new import Leo O'Boyle, beat Illawarra for a much-needed victory in NBL1 East with their most complete performance of the season while their women also got up for an 11-2 win-loss record.
Norths coach Dave Willott took encouragement from a 5-2 win over traditional rivals Souths which lifted them to third place after round nine of the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League. The Blues went to 10 points, one ahead of Maitland, who lost to leaders Gosford (17 points) 5-2 at home on Sunday.
The Newcastle premier league women's round on Saturday was abandoned because of the torrential rain.
It was a tough weekend in the west for the Newcastle Northstars, who returned from a Perth double-header with only one point. The Northstars went down 4-2 on Saturday night then 3-2 on Sunday in a game which went to a shoot-out.
Newcastle Netball was also abandoned due to the weather on Saturday.
