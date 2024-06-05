Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Gig guide: Jet, Boney M, Teddie, Minds Matter festival & Carrington Crawl

June 5 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle indie-pop artist Teddie kicks off the east coast tour for her latest single Strawberry Cake at the King Street Warehouse on Friday. Picture supplied
Newcastle indie-pop artist Teddie kicks off the east coast tour for her latest single Strawberry Cake at the King Street Warehouse on Friday. Picture supplied

THURSDAY

Boney M (GER), with Mark Williams Celebrates Hot Chocolate - Civic Theatre

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.