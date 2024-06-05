Gig guide: Jet, Boney M, Teddie, Minds Matter festival & Carrington Crawl

Boney M (GER), with Mark Williams Celebrates Hot Chocolate - Civic Theatre
The Ocean (GER), with Cave In (USA), LLNN (DEN) - Hamilton Station Hotel
Merewether Fats Blues Jam - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Teddie, with Daphzie - King Street Warehouse
The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston - Civic Theatre
The Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel - Flamingos Live
Dedway, with Tomohung, Stop Asking, I Hate People, Strapped In - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Australian Beef Week Show, with Big Ear Plug - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Whistle Dixie - Royal Oak Hotel
Jesse Morrison - Adamstown Bowling Club Rinks
Psychoda, with Finlay Ross - Adamstown Bowling Club Locker Room
Jet, with Willie J and The Bad Books - Bar On The Hill
Minds Matter Festival ft. Catpiss, Ferny Fairway, Nana Klumpp, Splendid Fiasco, The Cheaks, Not Good Not Bad, Open House, Goon Gremlins, IV, Carnivara, Jesse Morrison, Chloe Gill, Winfield, Tala Cheyanna, Chloe & Alexine, Micky Flynn - Hamilton Station Hotel
Steve Balbi, with Piper Butcher - Flamingos Live
Pez - King Street Warehouse
The Urban Chiefs - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Lash Bash: Dunny's Farewell - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Blunt Cactus, with Calypso Groj, Jasmine Dorothy - Adamstown Bowling Club
Carrington Crawl ft Bloody Hell, Fungas, Mild West, Slow Cinema, Butterknife, SF Wrens, Spuz, Nana Klumpp, ChaiChester, Breeze, Piper Butcher & The Warning - Carrington various venues
ARC presents Led Zeppelin IV - Civic Theatre
Dear Seattle, with Delivery, Jet City Sports Club, Deadshowws - King Street Bandroom
Loons, with Boycott, Shaky Premise - King Street Warehouse
Venus Fly Trap, with Lost Plaza, Stoney Dubs - Hamilton Station Hotel
After Five presents Simply The Best - Flamingos Live
Yaron Hallis - Qirkz In The Hunter
Dunny's Last Doof ft. Emma.A, Teagz, Tahlia Jayde - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
