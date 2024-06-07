Region's housing targets may require a new John Hunter Hospital by 2041

Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes says the Lower Hunter could need another John Hunter Hospital by 2041 under new state housing targets which shift way more population growth into Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Premier Chris Minns announced new housing targets last week for 43 Sydney, Lower Hunter and Illawarra council areas which are designed to accelerate supply and take pressure off western Sydney.
The new targets, if achieved, will rapidly accelerate growth in greater Newcastle, prompting Cr Nelmes to tell a parliamentary inquiry this week that the Lower Hunter could need a new 700-bed hospital, another state high school and eight public primary schools in the next 17 years.
Mr Minns said when announcing the new five-year targets that new housing would be "more fairly rebalanced from the west of Sydney towards the east and north of Sydney".
A Newcastle Herald analysis shows the government wants this west-to-east flow of Sydney population growth to play out in the Lower Hunter as well.
The NSW Department of Planning's Hunter Regional Plan 2041, published in December 2022, said the five Lower Hunter council areas needed 87,000 new dwellings in the next two decades.
Of these, 56.2 per cent would be in Maitland (25,200), Cessnock (12,600) and Port Stephens (11,100) while the other 43.8 per cent would be in Newcastle (17,850) and Lake Macquarie (20,250).
The government's new demand for more "in-fill" housing in established suburbs turns these numbers on their head.
Under the targets announced last week, Newcastle (11,100) and Lake Macquarie (8000) will take on 62.8 per cent of the Lower Hunter's growth over the next five years.
Maitland (5300), Cessnock (3900) and Port Stephens (2100) will provide the other 37.2 per cent.
The targets show the government wants to squeeze a decade or more of growth into the next five years in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
The new housing targets, if achieved, could deliver up to 26,600 people into Newcastle local government area by 2029, way more than the 17,000 added in the past decade.
This translates to an annual population growth rate of about 3 per cent a year, triple the city's 10-year average.
The projected Lake Macquarie annual growth rate under the Minns plan is about 1.9 per cent until 2029, double the 10-year average.
Cr Nelmes told the parliamentary inquiry into councils' financial sustainability that the increased housing targets were achievable but must come with more state investment in transport.
This would bring the LGA's population to around 256,000. This is larger than the Northern Territory.- Nuatali Nelmes
"Under the NSW government's new housing target, City of Newcastle could see a high-growth scenario where more than 86,000 new residents live in the LGA by 2041," she said.
"This would bring the LGA's population to around 256,000. This is larger than the Northern Territory.
"If the city continues to meet this housing target out to 2041, the LGA's population forecast will be more than 55,000 people above the department's official forecast of 201,668."
The state government's new Broadmeadow planning strategy proposes to add 40,000 residents to the Hunter Park precinct and surrounding suburbs over the next 30 years.
Committee for the Hunter chief executive Alice Thompson said the region needed "every dime on the table" to leverage more investment from the private sector and councils.
She said the cancellation of the Sydney to Newcastle faster rail project, the loss of the Newcastle Mine Grouting Fund, the axing of the Greater Cities Commission and the lack of funding commitments to a new entertainment centre and mass transit at Hunter Park "run counter to NSW housing objectives".
As reported in the Herald last week, the government's new housing targets will require a rapid escalation in building completions in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Cessnock.
In the case of Newcastle, the target of 11,100 dwelling completions by 2029 is more than double the 5316 finished from 2017 to 2022.
The Lake Macquarie and Cessnock targets are about 30 per cent higher than their completions from 2017-2022, and the overall Lower Hunter target is up 50 per cent.
The Herald reported on Friday that new development industry research found the government's signature housing supply policy would fail in Newcastle because buyers could not afford the $1.15 million developers needed to charge for a two-bedroom unit to make projects feasible.
The research showed the market price for a typical unit was $850,000 in Newcastle and $675,000 in Lake Macquarie, calling into question the government's move to allow eight-storey apartment buildings around nine Newcastle and Lake Macquarie train stations.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show dwelling approvals fell 4.5 per cent in NSW in April, seasonally adjusted, amid a climate of relatively high finance, material and labour costs for developers and builders.
