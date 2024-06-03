Remembering the Hunter Valley bus crash: leave a message or tribute

IT WAS a day that will be forever etched in the memory of the Hunter community. On June 11 last year 10 lives were lost when a bus, leaving a wedding in the Hunter Valley, crashed on Wine Country Drive.
What followed was an outpouring of national grief, especially for the families of those killed in the crash, the survivors and injured passengers, the newlyweds who will forever remember this moment on their wedding anniversary and the Singleton community where many of the victims were from.
As one year passes since this tragedy, Newcastle Herald is providing the community a space to leave a message, tribute, memory or words of hope. You can take the time to thank the first-responders, leave a message for the families who have spent the past year dealing with the grief of losing someone or even write about the resilience of the Hunter community during hardship.
Messages will be collated and published both online and some in print. Simply fill in the form below to be part of this project.
If you have any questions or feedback about the tribute wall please email news@newcastleherald.com.au
What has happened since?
