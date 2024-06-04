Carrington Crawl has quickly learnt to walk and throw a rocking party

IT was during Gabriel Argiris' many trips bouncing around venues like Franky's Noodles, the Criterion Hotel and Young Street Hotel on his skateboard that the idea for the Carrington Crawl popped into his head.
"I've played the King Street Crawl in Newtown years ago with dave [the band] and I always thought it would be so cool for Carrington," Argiris said.
"I was also booking a lot of the venues anyway. I used to skate from one venue to the other, when I first started, just to make sure the musical act was going well."
Carrington Crawl returns on Sunday for its third addition with arguably its strongest line-up yet.
In just two years the roving music festival has become a key date on the harbourside suburb's cultural calendar.
The closure of Chinese restaurant Franky's Dumplings & Noodles in March means the Crawl will be spread across the Carrington Bowling Club, Young Street Hotel, Seven Seas Hotel, Earp Distilling and the Criterion Hotel - which will reopen to the public exclusively for the festival.
The festival begins at Carrington Bowling Club with Piper Butcher & The Warning and Breeze from 12pm, before moving to the Seven Seas Hotel with ChaiChester and Nana Klumpp from 2pm and then party bands Spuz and SF Wrens at the Young Street Hotel from 3.30pm.
When the sun goes down, the party moves to the Criterion Hotel with sets from vintage rockers Slow Cinema and psych lords Fungas from 5.30pm.
The Crawl then ends at Earp Distilling with sets from Butterknife, Mild West and Bloody Hell from 6.45pm.
"For a lot of people in past years, it's almost been like their first experience of Carrington," Argiris said. "They've never been to Carrington before and all of the sudden they see all these different venues.
"So it's a really good long-term thing for the venues in terms of introducing them to potential customers."
