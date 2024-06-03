Why a brain cancer battler's chance meeting has her set to walk 150km

It was a chance encounter brain cancer battler Rebecca Szuba had with participants on a 150km trek for the Mark Hughes Foundation 12 months ago that has resulted in her doing the walk this year.
Ms Szuba was in an elevator in a Terrigal hotel when she met people who were halfway into a three-day event, called the Big Three Trek.
The event raises money for brain cancer research through the Mark Hughes Foundation. Ms Szuba had been recently been diagnosed with brain cancer at the time.
"So they invited my husband and I to the dinner they were having that evening and it was there I thought, I'd I'd love to be able to do these walks," she said.
She has signed up to do the charity trek from Sydney to McDonald Jones Stadium alongside 64 other brave participants.
They will embark on June 14 and arrive on June 16 in time for the Knights Beanies for Brain Cancer round clash with the Panthers.
Ms Szuba's diagnosis was actually a secondary cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, which travelled to her lymph nodes.
"I went through chemotherapy and radiation and then I had a double mastectomy," she said.
But three months after that treatment she started having bad head and neck aches.
"I had to have my three monthly MRI PET scans and then they found out I had two tumours on my brain stem and one on the right side of my head," Ms Szuba said.
"They did surgery to try and reduce the swelling from them because where they are on my brain stem, it's too risky to remove them.
"They've just been keeping an eye on them every three months.
"But then I just found out that the left one on my brain stem has got more swelling and then the one on the right side has unfortunately grown so definitely not the news we were expecting.
"It kind of came out of nowhere unfortunately."
Despite all this, Ms Szuba is determined to take part in the Big Three Trek.
"I think I'm going to be fine because I'm very determined, but I'm also very stubborn," she said.
"I've got one of my very good friends doing it and she's just amazing. She's a PE teacher, CrossFit trainer. She's done the Kokoda track so she is very disciplined.
"I've done my training and all that kind of stuff and if I feel quite positive about it."
The serendipitous meeting is also a motivator.
"What are the chances of bumping into this group at this time, when a couple of months earlier I had brain surgery?" Ms Szuba said.
"We've bought the Mark Hughes Foundation beanies every round for ages and just knowing the money is going to the research is just incredible."
The charity event has reached its goal of $100,000 raised for the foundation this year.
The event has taken place each year since 2021 and has grown from 26 participants in that first year to 65 this year.
The group also does a three-day trek in January for the McGrath Foundation, and between the two events, they have almost raised $1 million.
Organiser Luke Alexander said the event had become so popular, he had to turn people away this year.
"It was me and a couple of mates that started it and I think our original goal was to raise $500 - it's obviously grown since then," he said.
"We could have 100 people do it easily, but just logistics wise and keeping people safe, we try to keep the numbers down as much as possible.
"It's pretty special. It's such an amazing charity."
There will be a few cameo appearances at the start and finish of the event, including a young brain cancer patient.
"He just rang the bell, so he's finished his treatment," Mr Alexander said. "He's in a wheelchair, so he's going to do the last little bit his mum to the stadium."
Mr Alexander is now just praying for good weather.
"We've `been really lucky the last three times," he said. "The only time it has rained is when we were walking into stadium, and then the next day it flooded.
"So fingers crossed we get lucky again, but I'll prepare for a bit of rain, which would just be an extra challenge. We'll tackle whatever comes."
To donate, visit bigthreetrek4.gofundraise.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.