Motorbike rider taken to hospital after crash at Cardiff

A MOTORBIKE rider has been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash at Cardiff on Monday afternoon.
Ambulance paramedics rushed to the scene on Main Road, near Taylor Street, at about 1.20pm on Monday after reports of a collision.
The Newcastle Herald understands one motorbike and a number of cars were involved in the crash.
Multiple ambulance crews were tasked to the crash site after calls for help came in.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the motorcycle rider was taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
No other patient details were able to be confirmed, and no others involved in the incident were hospitalised.
Emergency services - including Transport for NSW crews, police and a tow truck - were at the crash site and traffic was heavy in both directions as they worked.
Live Traffic NSW updates showed traffic was beginning to flow again on Main Road at Cardiff after 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.