Watt Street roundabout works to in Supercars restoration project

A permanent roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Watt Street and Wharf Road as part of restoration works in the East End after the Newcastle 500.
The roundabout is the first stage of work to revert the Newcastle East road network after Supercars events from 2017 to 2023.
The council announced the restoration of the East End in 2023 after it was confirmed that Supercars would not return to the city in 2024.
Residents have been eagerly awaiting the re-installation of permanent infrastructure, seeing it as an indicator that the Newcastle 500 will not return in the future.
The roundabout work will begin on June 3 and will take place at night to minimise disruption to traffic. It is expected to take at least eight weeks.
Traffic detours will be in place from 6pm, and crews will be aiming to reopen the area to traffic each day by 5am.
Another permanent roundabout will also be installed at the junction of Zaara Street and Shortland Esplanade. Work on that intersection is scheduled to commence in the coming months.
A City of Newcastle spokesperson said further pedestrian and cycling improvements to enhance safety will be exhibited following the works.
Designs for further permanent works such as raised crossings, concrete kerbs and road humps, including along Watt Street, are proposed for public exhibition in late 2024.
