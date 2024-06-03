Give us our fair share of coal royalties: Hunter town

Upper Hunter residents have demanded a greater share of the state's multi-billion dollar coal royalty pie as they prepare to deal with unprecedented social and economic challenges associated with the clean energy transition. A door-to-door survey of 300 Muswellbrook residents revealed an overwhelming view that the town is getting short changed in relation to the wealth it generates for the state. Read Matthew Kelly's full story and let us know what you think at letters@newcastleherald.com.au.
A chance encounter Rebecca Szuba had with participants on a 150km trek for the Mark Hughes Foundation 12 months ago has put her on the path to her own long journey. Ms Szuba was in an elevator in a Terrigal hotel when she met people who were halfway into a three-day event, called the Big Three Trek. Ms Szuba had been recently been diagnosed with brain cancer at the time, and shares her road to this year's walk today.
In sport, the Newcastle Knights look set to double down on their no-frills game plan as they strive to bounce back from Friday night's 32-2 reality check against Canterbury. While it was a concern that Newcastle leaked six tries on their home turf in torrential rain, the real worry for coach Adam O'Brien was an attacking performance that he described as "lacklustre".
Have a great Tuesday.
Matt Carr, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.