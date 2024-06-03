Newcastle Herald
Give us our fair share of coal royalties: Hunter town

June 4 2024 - 2:00am
Upper Hunter residents have demanded a greater share of the state's multi-billion dollar coal royalty pie as they prepare to deal with unprecedented social and economic challenges associated with the clean energy transition. A door-to-door survey of 300 Muswellbrook residents revealed an overwhelming view that the town is getting short changed in relation to the wealth it generates for the state. Read Matthew Kelly's full story and let us know what you think at letters@newcastleherald.com.au.

