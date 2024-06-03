Give us our fair share of coal royalties: Hunter town

A chance encounter Rebecca Szuba had with participants on a 150km trek for the Mark Hughes Foundation 12 months ago has put her on the path to her own long journey. Ms Szuba was in an elevator in a Terrigal hotel when she met people who were halfway into a three-day event, called the Big Three Trek. Ms Szuba had been recently been diagnosed with brain cancer at the time, and shares her road to this year's walk today.