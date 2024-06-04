'Every time I put it on I wear it with pride': Johnston primed for Origin

It was a "hard watch" for Caitlan Johnston as NSW handed over the State of Origin shield in a two-match series last year.
The barnstorming Newcastle Knights prop had debuted for the Sky Blues in a whirlwind 2022, which included winning the NRLW premiership with her hometown club and a Jillaroos call-up, but she was sidelined through the 2023 Origin campaign due to injury.
The Belmont 23-year-old was clearly out to make up for lost time when she finally donned the treasured colours of her state again, delivering a stand-out performance as NSW beat Queensland 22-12 in Origin I in Brisbane on May 16.
Johnston was back to her metre-eating best, busting through the Maroons' line with the game just six minutes old to help set up the opening try.
She then sounded the death knell for Queensland with a try of her own with 16 minutes remaining after the scoreline was getting too close for comfort.
"I enjoy wearing the Blues jersey," Johnston said.
"Every time I put it on I wear it with pride, so I'm excited to be back in it and to get the 'meat pie' last game was even more exciting."
The two-time NRLW premiership-winner paid homage to her family with Johnston-Green emblazoned across the back of her Sky Blues jersey in Brisbane.
"It's my mother's last name," Johnston explained.
"I haven't really had the opportunity to have her last name on a jersey so it was pretty special for me to have that Johnston-Green, just representing both sides of my family.
"They've been a massive support and I probably wouldn't be in the position I am today if wasn't for my family, especially my parents.
"They've sacrificed a lot. They have six kids including myself so a very big family but they've been there through every step."
Johnston, who first got a taste for rugby league as an 11-year-old at Windale Junior Rugby League Football Club not knowing that women even played the game, would love to replicate the Origin I effort with another win in front of family and friends in Newcastle.
I enjoy wearing the Blues jersey. Every time I put it on I wear it with pride, so I'm excited to be back in it and to get the 'meat pie' last game was even more exciting.- Caitlan Johnston
But the proud Novocastrian knows Queensland will be determined to have the series decided in Townsville on June 27, saying she expected them to be "coming for redemption".
"They've obviously gone back and reflected on what they need to fix, and so have we," she said.
"I definitely think that they will bring the hard, tough Queenslander way and I'm excited to play again in game two and see what they bring.
"It's significant for us [Newcastle] girls being back in Newy, and having a sold-out crowd for the Origin is even more special.
"I know there's been a lot of talks about getting around the women's game in Newy. I'll have my family there to support me and I'm excited."
While Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder named an unchanged line-up for game two, Maroons captain Ali Brigginshaw has been moved from lock to halfback in place of Zahara Temara.
The veteran playmaker was dropped in favour of Titans rookie Sienna Lofipo, who comes in at lock.
