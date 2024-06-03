Newcastle Herald
Wheeler stands tall to inspire Matildas to victory in final Olympics audition

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 3 2024 - 10:16pm, first published 10:08pm
Clare Wheeler celebrates after opening the scoring for the Matildas in a 2-0 win over China on Monday night. Picture Getty Images
Clare Wheeler celebrates after opening the scoring for the Matildas in a 2-0 win over China on Monday night. Picture Getty Images

NEWCASTLE midfielder Clare Wheeler scored her second international goal as the Matildas completed preparations for the Paris Olympics in style with a 2-0 win over China in front of a record crowd of 76,798 at Accor Stadium on Monday night.

