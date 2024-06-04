Ambitious plans for new $78m neighbourhood set to transform Glendale

A NEW neighbourhood is on the cards for Glendale as the owner of the state's rail network looks to transform surplus land into a thriving urban precinct complete with apartments, houses, parks and commercial spaces.
The concept DA has a $78.6 million capital investment value, designed to 'evolve' Glendale into a key destination and unlock much-needed housing supply on an underutilised site.
The DA proposes to subdivide 35.8 hectares of land into 23 future developments lots close to Stockland Glendale and the Hunter Sports Centre on Glendale Drive.
The Transport Asset Holding Entity (TAHE) owns the land, as well as an extensive portfolio of railway networks across NSW, including tracks, trains, stations and significant land holdings around stations including retail spaces.
A reference master plan submitted with the DA claims it could support 117 multi-dwelling homes such as townhouses or terraces, 599 apartments, local shops and large format retailers.
Other permissible uses on three of the lots include, but are not limited to, warehousing or budget hotels.
The proposal's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) claims dwellings delivered across the site could support an estimated 1658 residents when fully occupied.
Those residents are expected to spend an extra $28.5 million in the local economy each year.
Once finished, the proposal is forecast to support an estimated 140 full-time jobs contributing $13.5 million each year to the economy.
According to the EIS, the concept DA will facilitate the "evolution" of the existing retail-based centre into a "higher intensity urban precinct".
"The precinct will deliver appropriate housing density and diversity to meet future resident demand, as well as a diversity of commercial opportunities to support the local community and economy," it said.
"While much of Glendale comprises of one- to two-storey detached suburban housing stock, the ability to provide greater choice in housing product will be key to meeting the growth of the area.
"The introduction of more urban, denser forms comprising residential flat buildings, town houses and dual occupation dwellings will ensure greater housing choice for future residents."
The local 'high street' would be centrally located north of Winding Creek.
Glendale is earmarked to become a thriving lifestyle, retail and employment hub for the region as part of Lake Macquarie council's North West Catalyst Area.
The catalyst area spans across Glendale, Argenton, Cardiff, Cockle Creek, Boolaroo, Speers Point and Teralba.
In the next two decades, the catalyst area is expected to deliver more than 6000 potential new jobs, 4000 new homes and $1.8 billion in economic benefits to regional NSW and the state.
The catalyst area is expected to offer more than 450 hectares of urban renewal land and substantial residential development opportunities.
It is estimated that the development of the Glendale site will add an extra 1735 vehicles an hour to morning peak-hour traffic, and 1815 in the afternoon.
It is expected to create increased delays at the intersection of Lake and Main roads and Glendale Drive and Main Road, however, intersection upgrades would mitigate traffic congestion.
The 12.7 hectare Winding Creek riparian corridor would be retained and preserved, with space set aside for a local park and Civic Park with a playground and skate park.
As part of the proposal, a cycling path could be delivered along the Winding Creek corridor that would link Glendale to three existing routes with access to Newcastle, Speers Point and Richmond Vale.
Alongside the concept DA, the application asks for consent for a first stage of development works, including a two-phase subdivision and site works to facilitate the second subdivision.
The first stage of development would include three lots north and south of Glendale Drive in phase one, the subdivision of one of those lots into seven others and earthworks, civil infrastructure and service infrastructure.
The concept DA has been lodged with Lake Macquarie council and will ultimately go to the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel for a decision.
The Newcastle Herald has contacted TAHE for comment.
