Paris here we come: Newcastle duo to lead Matildas medal charge at Olympic Games

CLARE Wheeler is headed to her first Olympics and Emily van Egmond a third after the Novocastrians were named in an 18-strong Matildas squad on Tuesday for the Paris Games.
Now the aim is to return with a medal.
Wheeler and van Egmond both played key roles as the Matildas beat China 2-0 in a friendly played in front of a record 76,798 at Accor Stadium on Monday night.
Coach Tony Gustavsson told the players who had made the cut for Paris before the friendly, but the squad was formally announced on Tuesday.
"Going to the Olympics is something I have always dreamed of," Wheeler said on Monday night. "We want to keep this momentum going. We want to make everyone proud at the Olympics."
Selection fort the Games caps a stunning three years for Wheeler.
The 26-year-old former Newcastle Jet, who now plies her trade in England for Everton, made her international debut against Ireland in 2021.
She was a part of the 23-person World Cup squad which made the semi-finals on home soil but did not get on the field.
Van Egmond has been named one of two vice captains and along with Ellie Carpenter, Mackenzie Arnold, Caitlin Foord, Alanna Kennedy, Clare Polkinghorne and Tameka Yallop will become a three-time Olympians in Paris.
The 30-year-old made her debut against Korea aged 16 in 2010 and has played at four World Cups, notching 144 caps in the process.
"This has been an incredibly challenging squad to select with so many quality players competing fiercely for limited spots," Gustavsson said.
"It has been a methodical process over the past couple of years to reach to this point, and each of the players selected bring unique and beneficial qualities to our team that will be vital for our Paris 2024 campaign.
"I would like to congratulate all the players selected and the teammates, coaches, family and friends that have brought them to this moment.
"I know that this team will give everything for the coat of arms and will represent Australia to the best of their ability in the true Aussie way."
The Matildas head to Paris off the back of Australia's best ever result in Olympic football, finishing fourth in Tokyo.
They have been drawn in pool B alongside former gold medallists USA, Germany and Zambia.
Their first game is against Germany in Marseille on July 25, the day before the opening ceremony.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.