If Knights need a scapegoat, blame me for the loss against Bulldogs

Well Knights coach O'Brien is pulling the old chestnut out now that they have been beaten: that players out had scored the points for us last year.
Is he forgetting that the Bulldogs had three of their gun players missing as well and still gave them a thumping 30-2 hiding?
All of a sudden it seems O'Brien doesn't like the media or social media when they are critical of him and the team.
If O'Brien wants to blame someone for their defeat on Friday night use me as I tipped them to win.
The facts were they were playing at McDonald Jones Stadium, it was wet, and the Bulldogs had three of their gun players out. But alas, even though they had plenty of ball in attacking areas, the only Knights points were from a penalty in the first ten minutes.
To make things worse, the Bulldogs had two players in the bin for 10 minutes and we had a front rower who gave a love tap to the Bulldogs hooker and got binned.
At least the game was over before that.
I cannot see a 10-game winning streak coming again on that performance.
We have had the easy run so far, and now we start to hit the teams in the top four.
PS. I have a son and three grandsons that are mad Bulldogs supporters. After two beltings by them in the last few weeks I have been copping it in spades. They could have at least put a bit more effort in, especially for the diehards who turned up in bad weather yet again.
IT occurred to me that this month marks the 30th anniversary of electric train operations between Sydney and Newcastle after viewing the story regarding its opening on last night's evening news.
However, very few viewers would realise that railway electrification between Sydney and Newcastle actually arrived 50 years late. In the 1930s, NSW premier, Bertram Stevens, announced his government's plan to proceed with electrification of the Main Northern Line during his tenure.
Yet the plan was thwarted as a result of the financial difficulties during the 1930s, World War II and the ascendancy of long-haul trucking during the 1950s. The catalyst for electrification emerged during the 1970s as a consequence of that decade's oil crisis.
One of the implications that would have resulted from electrification during the 1930s is that many of the images of the post-war steam era would not have materialised, conversely the state would have benefitted from having state of the art technology five decades earlier, rather than having to wait until 1984.
ONE regular suggests that I am a "defender" of Donald Trump.
Wrong again: what I am is a detractor of the current president, for obvious reasons, but more importantly, I am a defender of people's democratic right to vote for whomever they choose without being subjected to disgraceful insults about their character or intelligence by those deluded by their imagined moral superiority.
Ironically, I think the attacks on Trump supporters could backfire and further embolden those, who, like those of us with rational thought, can see that the recent court decision says more about the US judicial system than it does about the trumped-up charges against the former president.
It's curious that those who scream loudest about "threats" to democracy seem to be threats to democracy themselves in my opinion by trying every avenue to prevent another Trump presidency.
Let's hope though that this time the upcoming election delivers the result that truly reflects the democratic will of the people. After all, the office of leader of the free world demands strong leadership from someone with a clear mind.
TRUMP critics ("Deplorable label seems to fit well" and "No holding back on Trump", Letters, 1/6), have short memories. Speaking of "inconvenient moral questions", what about Bill Clinton's marital infidelity and lying under oath, for starters?
Wasn't it Bill Clinton who argued that sexual misconduct was a personal failing, not a political abuse? Yet even impeachment didn't dent Clinton's approval ratings, making it a bit rich for Hillary Clinton to deride only Trump supporters as "deplorables".
It's not about condoning sleazy or unethical behaviour.
Many voters will continue to hold their noses and vote for Trump because, while his behaviour often falls short of their moral and ethical standards, his policies resonate with them and have been beneficial.
The only likely alternative at present is the ailing and flailing Joe Biden, viewed by an increasing number of Americans as a dud.
WE have just returned from a holiday at the Gold Coast and someone must have forgotten to tell the people up there about the cost of living crisis.
It seems every second car is a new Mercedes, a BMW, a Lexus or Audi with numerous top of the range Land Cruisers and these new monster trucks that seem to be breeding like rabbits.
BARRY Reed ("What benefits were you thinking", Letters, 31/5): my question is what are your thoughts on Albo paying the electricity bills of John Howard, Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull?
I don't recall a Conservative government paying the electricity bills for former Labor prime ministers. Please correct me if I'm wrong.
As for dole bludgers, a cashless credit card and national service is my policy.
WHEN the First Fleet arrived in Australia, centuries ago, a few cats were on board. Now, many millions of feral cats roam across Australia with every cat predicted to kill native animals each year.
This is an enormous threat to native Australian fauna and a prime reason why Australia has such an alarmingly high extinction rate. Cats can be wonderful pets but do take into consideration the massive problems they are causing our native animals when deciding upon your next pet purchase.
WHAT a lot of rot Graham Burgess ("Don't fall for scare campaigning", Letters, 31/5).
The 'yes' campaign started with 70 per cent support but after a lengthy, divisive and poorly-run campaign finished with less than half that. Peter Dutton must be an amazing leader if as you believe he singlehandedly changed the result.
Perhaps you should question why Labor didn't make more of Keating's Redfern address, but then again I don't recall any pro-Voice comments on this page calling for it to be used.
