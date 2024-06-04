Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

If Knights need a scapegoat, blame me for the loss against Bulldogs

By Letters to the Editor
June 5 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bulldogs trounced the Knights at home last week. Picture by AAP
The Bulldogs trounced the Knights at home last week. Picture by AAP

Well Knights coach O'Brien is pulling the old chestnut out now that they have been beaten: that players out had scored the points for us last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.