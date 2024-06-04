Woman pleads guilty over false domestic violence accusations

A LAKE Macquarie woman has pleaded guilty to making false accusations and attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to a domestic violence investigation.
Samantha Josephine Minor, 35, will be sentenced on July 30 after she entered pleas at Toronto Local Court on Monday to three charges each of making a false accusation with intent subject to other investigation, do act or make omission intending to pervert the course of justice.
According to court documents, Ms Minor provided evidence and supporting documents to police in relation to a domestic violence complaint "intending to pervert the course of justice".
She made the accusations against a 39-year-old man - who is known to her - and gave related statements to police between September and November, 2023, according to court documents.
Ms Minor was charged following a police investigation in January and has remained on bail while the matter has been before the court.
The NSW government's department of Communities and Justice says false reports of domestic and family violence are "extremely rare".
"Domestic and family violence ... are under-reported to the police," the department says on its website.
"People are often reluctant to report it for many reasons, including fear of not being believed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.