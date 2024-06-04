Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

NPL: Kiwi imports spark Edgeworth run and interest from A-League

By Craig Kerry
June 4 2024 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seth Clark on the ball with Ryan Feutz ready for the pass against Newcastle Olympic. Picture Edgeworth Eagles
Seth Clark on the ball with Ryan Feutz ready for the pass against Newcastle Olympic. Picture Edgeworth Eagles

Seth Clark has already caught the eye of A-League coaches with his performances for Edgeworth this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.