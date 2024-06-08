82nd anniversary of Newcastle's fiery reception for Japanese submarine

However, the most curious incident, to my mind, was a memory by bombardier Eric Pricter, then aged 27, who was on the crew of the gun that fired the first retaliatory shot at the Japanese sub. Speaking 40 years afterwards, the New Lambton man (pictured) hinted Newcastle was very lucky the submarine didn't risk staying around to continue its shelling of the city in 1942. As he was bringing up shells to be fired, he could heard enemy shells whining overhead. But at 2.31am, the fort's No.2 gun completely went out of action. The recoil of the gun had hit a bucket that bent the breech mechanism. It took more than an hour for the naval gun to be repaired, but luckily the enemy was long gone.