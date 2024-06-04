How Origin became a sell-out show in Newcastle

As the week's first State of Origin match kicks off tonight, we've examined how far the rugby league format has come ahead of its Newcastle debut tomorrow night.
Yasmin Clydsdale recalls maybe "a couple of thousand people" at "a bit of a random field" on the Sunshine Coast turned out for her first State of Origin appearance in 2020. Four years on, it is both hard to believe how far the game has come in a such a short amount of time while also not surprising when you see what it offers. Get the full story on State of Origin's path to Newcastle in today's extensive coverage.
Rydges Newcastle owner Jerry Schwartz wants to transform an area of foreshore into a ship berth capable of hosting vessels similar to those on display at the Australian Maritime Museum at Sydney's Darling Harbour. He wants the MV Steve Irwin, currently berthed at Carrington, to be first vessel to make use of the City of Newcastle-owned 50 metre stretch of waterfront immediately to the west of his hotel.
In education, Hunter kids are missing less school, according to data released by the state's education department. Attendance rates have risen by 2.9 per cent, with most schools sitting between 80 and 85 per cent, despite 9.06 million days missed across the state last year.
Go Blues.
Matt Carr, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.