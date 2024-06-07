Inner city urban living redefined with chic pad in heart of Newcastle

817/386 King Street, Newcastle
1 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Nestled in the southwest corner on the eighth floor within the prestigious Sky Residences, this executive one-bedroom apartment epitomises the allure of an urban sanctuary.
Whether youre a busy city professional, an avid urbanite, or simply seeking a chic bolthole in the bustling heart of Newcastle, youll find respite and sophistication here.
Sleek engineered oak flooring, stylish brass tapware, stone countertops, and Smeg appliances make every corner pop with designer flair.
Step into the airy open plan living area, seamlessly spilling onto a large alfresco terrace where the sky feels endless.
Soak in those city views, treating you to nightly sunsets straight out of a dream. Dive into a world of exclusive perks like a heated pool, gym, and even a Pilates room just for residents.
Embrace the style and pace of city living, with an array of cafes, bars, and restaurants, plus Newcastle Universitys city campus, Civic Theatre, and transport all within arms reach.
The eighth-floor apartment was a haven of modern luxury. Secure entry and lift access led to a bright, open-plan living space adorned with engineered oak floors and ducted air conditioning. Wall-to-wall glass doors opened to a large corner balcony, offering far-reaching district views.
The Caesarstone island kitchen featured an electric hob, wall oven, and semi-integrated dishwasher, ideal for culinary adventures. The stylish bathroom, with its frameless glass shower and brushed brass tapware, provided a touch of elegance.
The bedroom, carpeted for comfort, included a built-in robe and ceiling fan. Convenience was ensured with a secure single car space and storage cage. Resort-like facilities, including a heated outdoor pool, fitness centre, and rooftop terrace, added to the allure.
Located a stroll away from harbourside Honeysuckle, Darby Street, and Newcastle University city campus, this apartment epitomized contemporary urban living at its finest.
