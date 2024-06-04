Two Blues on alert for dangerous Students in catch-up game

UNIVERSITY coach Sam Berry will give his young side one instruction for the catch-up clash with Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground on Wednesday night - go out and play.
The Students have been impacted more than any team by the recent wet weather.
They have played two games in the past five weeks, going down to leaders Maitland 50-14 and Merewether 46-5.
"We finally got on the training pitch last Tuesday and Thursday. It was the best we had trained all year," Berry said. "We were able to focus on things we could do on an oval - defence and a bit of a team run. Then the rain came again.
"We have six or seven players out. That is part of it. Every team goes through these stages.
"The boys just want to play some rugby. It will be a lot of young guys. It is time for them to stand up."
That spells danger according to Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren.
"Any night match is a danger match, let alone one against Uni," Hefren said. "With the young guys, yes it could be patchy, but they could have enough good patches and put enough points on to win."
Hefren has called up veterans George Ashworth and Cal McDonald.
"We need to play at their end," Hefren said. "The aspect we need to work on most is holding possession. We are playing with less than 50 per cent of the ball in most games."
If we get parity in possession I believe we will win most games. That has not been the case. A lot of that comes down to guys playing with each other week to week. It has been more around the breakdown and urgency than any thing."
Although urging the Students to "have a crack" Berry said it was imperative that they made their tackles.
"We have to defend well first," he said. "We have been in games for 60 minutes then switch off or our discipline drops with yellow cards and teams score 20 points in 10 minutes. It goes from a close game to a blow out.
"We need make sure our defence is key. Try and do what we did last year, grind out some results."
