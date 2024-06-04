Police car chase ends in arrest on the banks of the Hunter River

A MAN was arrested on Tuesday in dramatic circumstances after leading police on a midday car pursuit through the streets of Maitland.
At one point the car chase was abandoned due safety fears for the community, before the 28-year-old man was apprehended on the banks of the Hunter River attempting to flee police.
The 28-year-old was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station where he was expected to be charged with a list of offences.
The car chase began just after 11am when police received reports of a man acting suspiciously near a stolen white utility in Finney Close at Rutherford.
Police later spotted the vehicle in High Street, Maitland and commenced the pursuit of the white utility, which allegedly refused to stop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.