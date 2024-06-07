Contemporary waterfront living at its finest on shores of Lake Macquarie

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This magnificent family home boasts one of the finest waterfront positions on the peninsula, offering space, style, and stunning North East lake views to the sand islands and Marks Point.
The contemporary brick home is all on one level and comprises 4 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an ensuite and breathtaking lake views.
The open plan design is perfect for modern families and leads out onto a large entertaining deck, ideal for hosting summer parties or enjoying lazy weekend breakfasts gazing out over the lake.
Additional features include ducted air conditioning, a generously sized kitchen with gas cooktops, polished timber flooring, a gas fireplace, a spacious double garage with internal access, and extra storage space under the deck.
Located just moments from Birriban Reserve and a public boat ramp.
This fabulous waterfront property presents an excellent opportunity for someone looking for level waterfront living and the chance to secure their future with year-round holiday vibes.
