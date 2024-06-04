Knights coach sticks solid for clash with Storm

Knights coach Adam O'Brien has stuck the same 17 players that lost to Canterbury last week for Sunday's clash with the Storm in Melbourne.
O'Brien has resisted - so far - the temptation to make changes following Newcastle's embarrassing 32-2 defeat to the Bulldogs at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday.
During the loss, Knights legend Andrew Johns urged O'Brien to blood English recruit Will Pryce against the Storm.
The coach stopped short of bringing the 21-year-old into the team he named on Tuesday, but Pryce was named in the extended match squad, as he has been most weeks this season.
Melbourne, the competition leaders after eight wins and three losses in 2024, are coming off a bye last weekend.
Already without injured stars Cameron Munster and Ryan Papenhuyzen, they've also lost winger Will Warbrick to a groin injury.
The Knights, who are without skipper Kalyn Ponga, centre Bradman Best and five-eighth Tyson Gamble, have fallen to 11th position on the NRL points table.
1. David Armstrong
2. Enari Tuala
3. Dane Gagai
4. Krystian Mapapalangi
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Jack Cogger
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Jacob Saifiti
9. Jayden Brailey (C)
10. Leo Thompson
11. Kai Pearce-Paul
12. Dylan Lucas
13. Adam Elliott
Interchange bench
14. Phoenix Crossland
15. Daniel Saifiti
16. Tyson Frizell (C)
17. Brodie Jones
Extended match squad
18. Tom Cant
19. Mat Croker
20. Will Pryce
21. Jack Hetherington
22. Fletcher Sharpe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.