NPL: Cooks Hill rattled after controversial penalty call

Cooks Hill coach Chris Zoricich hopes for a change in fortune in crucial catch-up games after his side were "rattled" by a game-changing penalty call in a 5-2 loss to Broadmeadow.
In the only NPL game last weekend, ninth-placed Cooks Hill were 1-1 with second-placed Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Friday night when keeper Sam Esquilant was penalised in the 63rd minute.
Esquilant came out at a high-bouncing ball and jumped to punch it clear. He got the ball but also collided with Magic's Jarred Baker, who was running through underneath him. The contact sent Esquilant spinning through the air. To Cooks Hill's shock, the penalty went against Esquilant. Jayden Stewardson converted for 2-1.
"I don't think there was anyone at the ground who thought that was a penalty except for the referee," Zoricich said. "I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it.
"I thought that changed the whole complexion of the game. We were right in the game, and that obviously rattled us a little bit because we all couldn't believe the decision, and it gave [Magic] more confidence."
He also believed Magic keeper Lewis Alvarez should have been sent off for a collision with Matt Berrigan when well outside his area in the opening minutes.
"You could interpret it that [Berrigan] wasn't going to get the ball, so was it a goal-scoring opportunity?," he said.
"In my opinion it was because the keeper was well out, he was going for the ball and anything could have happened. The defender could have slipped.
"They are a very good side and we knew that. We had to have everything go our way to get a result and we were doing everything we could. I just felt that [Esquilant] decision completely changed things and it was always going to be an uphill battle from then on.
"But I can't fault the boys again. They kept going. The score ballooned out at the end but it wasn't a 5-2 game in my opinion.
"The boys can hold their head high and say they gave a full test to one of the best clubs."
Cooks Hill, on nine points, host Lake Macquarie on Friday and New Lambton the following Wednesday in catch-up games.
"They are crucial games for us. We need to get maximum points out of those," he said.
"It's a similar course to last year. We weren't getting the results our performances deserved and then we went on that run and the boys finally got confidence. We're just hoping we can replicate that."
Northern NSW Football has stepped in to ensure the three local Australia Cup matches are played on Saturday, moving them to the synthetic pitches at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility in Speers Point.
Regular wet weather has led to a long list of rescheduled games in all competitions and the governing body could not afford a delay in the cup.
Edgeworth travel to take on Inverell (12pm) but the remaining final-eight matches were to be played in Newcastle, where there is a forecast chance of rain each day from Wednesday on this week.
NPL leaders Lambton Jaffas were hosting zone league club Newcastle Croatia, Broadmeadow were at home against Northern Rivers side Alstonville and Newcastle Olympic were to welcome Charlestown in the only all-NPL clash.
The move to LMRFF denies host clubs an opportunity to generate game-day revenue but NNSWF said they were supportive of the change when informed.
The winners play the following Wednesday, unless Inverell and/or Alstonville spring an upset. Their games would be played on Monday. Edgeworth, Inverell, Olympic and Charlestown make up one side of the draw. The other side shapes as a semi-final between NPL top-two Jaffas and Magic. The two survivors progress to the round of 32 national draw.
