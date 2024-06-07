World class whole floor apartment offers magnificent oceanfront opportunity

A whole floor oceanfront apartment offering 428sqm of unsurpassed world-class opulence presiding over the Pacific Ocean is an offering this region has never seen before.
4 beds | 5 bath | 4 car
Occupying the entire twelfth floor, this property has been designed and constructed to embody a breathtaking grandeur of international standards, combining six individual apartments into one high-end oceanfront inner-city residence.
A secure lift takes you to your exclusive haven which comes complete with an in-home theatre, private gym, showstopping wine cellar, four hotel standard bedrooms, a state-of-the-art entertainer's kitchen fitted with top-tier appliances and high-end finishes.
Contemporary open-plan design features multiple living spaces that integrate with two of the three outdoor terraces and invite sophisticated and unforgettable soirees.
"This is a product that hasn't been seen before in the Newcastle market," says listing agent Anthony Di Nardo from Belle Property Newcastle.
"For once, an apartment can comfortably balance family-style living without compromising on a luxurious appeal.
"You have your own floor and private theatre room, gym and wine cellar, not to mention three balconies, five bathrooms and four car spaces which all defy the usual level of accommodation for an apartment."
Newcastle's most prestigious and generous apartment is perfectly placed for effortless access to the beach, a wealth of fine dining options, designer stores, and the vibrant city centre.
"The location is described as the final destination," Anthony said.
"Once you live in this area, very rarely do residents leave. It's convenience is unmatched, walking distance to shops, cafes and right on the beach.
"You can watch the local dolphins and whales travel from beach to beach from the apartment, and the ships come and go on a daily basis.
"It is also in the school catchment for some of Newcastle's best schools."
The residence also boasts four personal and secure car spaces which is a rare commodity in the highly sought-after East End.
"This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire residential excellence in such a distinctive and unique location, gifting an instant passport to an international harbour, the Pacific Ocean and a cosmopolitan lifestyle," Anthony said.
"Apartments usually cater strongly towards executive couples, downsizers or investors. Very rarely can an apartment cater comfortably to the family-orientated market, but this apartment does just that."
