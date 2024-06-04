Pryce is right for Knights NRL call-up: Pearce-Paul

Kai Pearce-Paul has endorsed countryman Will Pryce for a first-grade call-up, describing him as a "special talent" who could help unlock Newcastle's attack.
Pryce, who joined the Knights ahead of this season with Pearce-Paul, is yet to make his NRL debut despite Newcastle reaching the mid-point of their regular season.
After 12 NRL games, and now with a further 12 to play, the Knights sit 11th ahead of a clash with competition leaders the Storm on Sunday.
Coach Adam O'Brien on Tuesday named the same side that lost to Canterbury last week for the 2pm match in Melbourne, seemingly sticking solid and resisting the urge to make changes.
But whether that line-up takes to the field at AAMI Park remains to be seen.
During and after Friday's 32-2 loss to the Bulldogs, Knights legend Andrew Johns repeatedly called for the club to "pull the trigger" on Pryce this week.
Johns was critical of halves Jackson Hastings and Jack Cogger, saying they were too alike to be paired together.
Post game, O'Brien suggested 21-year-old Pryce had not yet strung enough quality performances together in NSW Cup to warrant first-grade selection.
The coach has included the former Huddersfield Giants playmaker in his 22-man match squad this week, but Pryce has been on the extended list on numerous occasions already this season without actually featuring on game day.
"He's obviously ready. He came here for a reason, he's had a lot of experience playing professional rugby," Pearce-Paul said of Pryce.
"I think for him, he's maybe a bit younger and it might just take him a bit longer to break through.
"He'll get his chance, and I know when he does he'll smash it, because that's the type of player he is.
"He is one of those players that the fans will look at and think 'Wow, he brings something different and exciting'.
"I've played against him and seen what he can do against full-grown men. It's just about getting his chance."
A fullback/five-eighth, Pryce played 45 Super League games before joining the Knights, scoring 17 tries.
He featured in Newcastle's pre-season NRL fixtures, and looked a lively prospect in their first trial against Cronulla in Gosford.
"Will has got that special talent, he's got that off-the-cuff ability," Pearce-Paul said.
"A bit of a different player to your standard half, which is what is exciting about him ...
"Anything can happen when he gets the ball. I rate him as a player highly ... he plays eyes-up footy.
"We'll see what happens, but I'm sure he will get a shot at some point."
There are concerns about Pryce defensively in the NRL.
But Pearce-Paul, who is two years older than Pryce and played 59 games for Wigan before moving to Australia, said his countryman had been working hard and remained upbeat.
"He's got a good mindset," the back-rower, who conversely has played all 12 NRL games, said.
"You'll see him at training doing extras ... He's not sulking, he's actually doing extra and always pushing himself to give himself a chance of getting that spot, so credit to him.
"He's the most happy guy in the club. He's full of energy and .... he knows that if he just keeps working hard ... his chance will come."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.