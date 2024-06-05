Opposed session with Knights' Jersey Flegg side has Sky Blues battle ready

Co-captain Isabelle Kelly believes NSW will feed off the energy of a sold-out McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night as they look to wrap up the first-ever three-match women's State of Origin series in front of a record crowd.
The Sky Blues beat Queensland 22-12 in Brisbane in Origin I three weeks ago and are determined to back up the strong performance for game two.
Kelly has played in some big games but expects Origin II in Newcastle on Thursday night to be "definitely up there".
"Being here in Newcastle and being our home game and having it fully packed out for people to come watch and support women's rugby league in general, we just want to take it to that next level, to put footy on the map even more than what is has been before," Kelly said ahead of the Sky Blues' captains' run at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday.
The crowds have also increased with 25,492 turning up in Brisbane and about 30,000 expected to fill the stands in Newcastle.
The enormity of the occasion has not been lost on the players.
"It's going to be super special and I'm happy that we get to warm up on the field and take it all in and really embrace it," NSW co-captain Kezie Apps said on Wednesday.
"It's such a big milestone for women's rugby league and it's going to be an amazing atmosphere tomorrow night."
NSW ambushed Queensland in Brisbane with a hard and fast start.
The Maroons will be out for revenge in Newcastle and Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder is confident NSW can rise to the occasion.
"We know that we can go to another level and we want to do that tomorrow night here," Hilder said on Wednesday.
"We haven't spoken too much about the fact that it will wrap the series up, it's more about let's just get out there and win this game.
"It's our one and only opportunity to play in NSW so we want to make sure that we go out and take it to another level."
Hilder put an extended NSW squad through a rigorous seven-week training program in preparation for Origin I and expected an opposed session with the Newcastle Knights' Jersey Flegg side (under-21 men) on Monday night to give the Sky Blues a further edge in Origin II.
"I always like to have an opposed session against the boys because it just takes the girls to that next level," she said.
"I know after 10 minutes they were really flustered and frustrated because it was really fast. But that's what I want because, Origin in that first 10 minutes, you come out here and it can be gone within a snap of the fingers.
"So to get that intensity and that speed, and it frustrates them, which as a coach that's what I want. I want to challenge them in a situation like that so when we come into Origin they're ready to go."
It will be an extra special night for home-grown trio Yasmin Clydsdale, Olivia Higgins and Caitlan Johnston, who take on Knights teammate and Maroons fullback Tamika Upton.
"They were all outstanding in game one and I'm so happy for them that they get to come here and play in such a big game ... to play on their home turf in front of a massive crowd representing their state," Hilder said.
Newcastle was awarded an Origin after strong support for the Knights' NRLW side last year and the city could become a permanent fixture on the series following a record attendance.
"We knew the town would get behind us and it's exciting for the girls," Hilder said.
"They deserve to have a packed stadium, especially with the way they played in game one, and being able to come here now with our one and only home game in the series is exciting and they're all biting at the bit to get out there."
