Police employee charged with high-range drink driving

A POLICE force employee has been charged with high-range drink driving after he was stopped in Lake Macquarie in the early hours of the morning.
Lake Macquarie police were patrolling at Eleebana at about 1am on Wednesday, June 5, when they pulled over a Subaru Outback on Burton Road for a random breath test.
Officers allege a NSW Police civilian staff member was behind the wheel at the time and recorded a positive roadside reading.
The 33-year-old man, who is attached to a specialist police command, was arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station.
Police allege his breath analysis at the station returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.151, which is more than three times the legal limit for a fully licensed driver.
The civilian employee was charged with high-range drink driving.
He was issued a future court attendance notice by police to appear at Belmont Local Court for the first time later this month.
