Greens rookie keen to make step up to rep scene, eyes NSW Country 20s jersey

Oliver Kelly expected to play a bit of third grade when he made the step up from under-18s to grade last season for Merewether.
In round 12 the raw-boned lock made his first grade debut against fierce rivals Wanderers at No.2 Sportsground.
That's where he stayed, culminating with a grand final against Maitland.
"It all happened pretty quickly and unexpectedly," Kelly said. "I learnt a lot last year and just tried to do my role for the team."
Now Kelly has his sights on a NSW Country jumper.
The 19-year-old will pack down alongside Southern Beaches tall timber Tom Kennedy in the second row for the Hunter under-20s at the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth this weekend.
It will be Kelly's first taste of representative rugby.
"I started playing for Merewether in under-15s but wasn't good enough to make representative teams," Kelly said. "After last year, I was keen to play for the Hunter 20s and hopefully get a crack at NSW Country."
Kelly has played three games back after dislocating his shoulder in the preseason.
"I tried to keep the cardio up going during rehab," he said. "I have got my match fitness back and the shoulder has be fine in contact."
Hunter finished runner-up last season behind Central Coast.
Five teams - Hunter, Illawarra, Central Coast, Central West and New England - will compete in Tamworth.
"It is a straight round robin this year with no final, which is weird," Hunter coach Va Talaileva said. "It is a pretty fit squad and everyone is mobile. We have a sprinkling of first-grade players, but a lot are playing twos. We had quite a few players withdraw which was disappointing. It is a shame. It is a chance of playing Country colts.
"Tom Kennedy and Olli Kelly will lead a pretty strong forward pack.
"Prop Jack Hillier has been in the Hunter team since under-15s. He is a bit of an old head for a young guy.
"Tobias Maddison from Wanderers is a good young half. He has played off the first grade bench a few times. He is keen and loves to rip in and has a great attitude.
"Jayden Williams-Whitney is at 10 and made NSW Country last year.
"We have a good balance and plan to play and up-tempo game. The goal is obviously to win it and get a few in the County team. I'm confident we will."
