Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Greens rookie keen to make step up to rep scene, eyes NSW Country 20s jersey

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 5 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oliver Kelly on the charge in his first grade debut for Merwether last year. Picture by Matt Mockovic
Oliver Kelly on the charge in his first grade debut for Merwether last year. Picture by Matt Mockovic

Oliver Kelly expected to play a bit of third grade when he made the step up from under-18s to grade last season for Merewether.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.