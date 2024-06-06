Ernst, Stig take the reins at Cessnock after Siejka sidestep

HARRY Siejka made the call last year to step away from playing at Cessnock and focus solely on coaching.
He had played a couple of seasons in the halves, but after a 2023 campaign that ended with injury in a 28-22 preliminary final loss to Souths, his thoughts of stepping aside were solidified.
A former NRL player, and only 32, he still had plenty to offer and wasn't sure how he would handle not playing.
But after seven rounds, the Goannas are flying - Newcastle Rugby League leaders and unbeaten following four wins and two draws.
"There's a couple of good young halves at the club already that I wanted to give an opportunity - I've had my time in the sun," Siejka said.
"I'm really happy to just keep coaching without playing."
In their first six games, Cessnock have used multiple halves combinations.
Angus Ernst, who came across from Souths, has been a constant at halfback.
Ex-NRL player Ryan Stig, who was pushing to make the Knights' NSW Cup side, signed on last month and has played five-eighth the past two games.
Douglas Beale, Fletcher Thompson and injured Englishman Harvey Spence have also featured.
"I really enjoy working with Angus, he is a great young kid with really good footy smarts," Siejka said.
"I think he has been one of our better players. He is a good leader and still working into that role. Harvey is still around. He is still another three or four weeks away.
"And 'Stigy' ... without me there, I'm obviously one of the older guys, when you get an older head like that in, especially in the halves, it's pretty good for the younger boys.
"We've been pretty lucky with the options we've got."
Siejka said it was a chat with Stig prior to this season that planted the seed to land the 34-year-old, who played 13 NRL games for the Knights in 2011 before being hit by Lyme's disease.
Stig, with Wests last season, played NSW Cup in round two but now looks set to feature prominently for Cessnock.
"I think at his age, he's probably looking to maybe finish on a high," Siejka said.
"He's been good for us."
The Goannas host Macquarie, who they beat 26-6 in round one, at Howe Park, Abermain from 3pm on Saturday.
Cessnock Sportsground was ruled out after the field was damaged during last week's games in wet weather.
Due to Souths and Central moving home matches to Cessnock, apart from a trip up the road to face Kurri, the Goannas have only once played outside their local area - their Magic Round season-opener in Newcastle.
They host Lakes and Wyong either side of a trip to Maitland over the next month.
"We've been pretty lucky, but we'll have a few away games at the back end," Siejka said.
"We've probably got a pretty ordinary draw in terms of we don't get a bye until round 18.
"Round two and round 18 [byes], it's pretty much 15 games straight."
