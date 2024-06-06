Hunter blending youth and experience in quest for more NSW Country glory

Bringing the NSW Country women's rugby union title back to the Hunter last year meant "a lot" to Britney Duff.
In what looks set to be the 32-year-old's swansong representative season as a player, Duff hopes to back up the effort with another crown in Tamworth this weekend.
The Wanderers openside flanker captained Hunter to NSW Country glory last year but plans to take next year off rugby and indicated her return could be more based in the coaching ranks.
"Last year I was fortunate enough to be captain of that team, which was a very tear-jerking experience," Duff, who is playing at her 11th NSW Country carnival, said.
"We had lost to Central West a fair few years before that and it had been a while since the trophy had come back to Hunter, so it meant a lot to us last year when we were able to bring that trophy home on that bus.
"When I first started playing for Hunter, it was just ours, always in the bag. Then other zones got really competitive. It became such a big competition and we were suddenly pipped off the post, and it's taken a while for us to get it back."
Geoff Davy has stepped into the coaching role this year and put together a squad of 25 he says blends youth and experience.
Hamilton tight-head prop Tammy Clay, 51, is returning for her 21st NSW Country titles after three years coaching the under 18s.
"She's working towards the end of her rugby career but she brings so much experience, so much maturity," Davy said.
"A good team has a mix of youth and experience and that's absolutely what we've got.
"The expectations for us are to play a very good brand of running, up-pace, assertive rugby union and hopefully pushing for a lot of the girls to be recognised and in the NSW Country Corellas squad."
New faces in the Hunter side include 19-year-old flanker Ainsley Fort from University of Newcastle and 25-year-old prop Molly Jordan (Wanderers).
"Overall, the goal is for Hunter women's rugby to keep growing," Davy said.
"It's for these girls to have exposure to higher representative honours and then take that back to their clubs and to provide that upskilling amongst their teams."
