Transport employment opportunities in NSW and ACT: A comprehensive guide

In NSW and ACT's urban scenes, public transport is the heart that gathers the communities together and energises the economies.
And guess what? It's not only about getting from A to B, but you can also open a broad career pathway. This handbook is your backstage ticket to the world of public transport jobs in NSW and ACT.
Transport NSW is committed to developing a workplace that recognises the benefits of diversity and accepts all views wholeheartedly.
Whether you're a professional with many years of experience or just starting out, we offer various adventures to find your fit in NSW Trains within Newcastle, and beyond.
The vision? The workforce wherein everybody is treated with dignity and owns the ambition to prosper. NSW recognises that diversity unleashes Innovations into the business.
These are the reasons why NSW is making a strenuous effort, involving not only smart individuals but representatives of various groups, including those with disabilities, indigenous people and women.
Some lucrative positions available for drivers include:
Come along with the leadership team and redefine future transportation while you are at it. Being a bus driver to a corporate position, customer service department, engineering, technology jobs, and more, there's a place for you at Transport NSW.
Make a step forward and prepare for a trip that makes every day a different course of changes and favours for development.
With variable schedules, great earning capability, and helpful mentoring, signing up with ACT Cabs means unlocking a door to driving local Canberra taxis in the ACT.
Whether you are looking for weekend or weekday shifts, jobs are waiting for you. And being the holder of an Australian driver's license, you can apply for this great position with ACT Cabs in Canberra.
With your taxi license, you can access benefits such as providing a taxi, covered running costs, and the option of owning a taxi in the future. Earning from $1,000 to $1,400+ per week makes driving with ACT Cabs a novel financial destination.
Hurry up and don't miss the chance - just fill out their online form and tell them you're up for the job with the local Canberra taxis!
Being a public transport driver in Canberra gives you a chance to meet passengers and offers you a platform to see your city from a different perspective.
Cab drivers are paramount as they provide safe, cost-effective transportation. Independently or with an umbrella service such as a taxi company, the chauffeur profession provides various employment chances.
If you are of the age limit and possess all the necessary requirements outlined in the Road Transport (Driver Licensing) Regulation 2000 (ACT) you also apply for a public vehicle license. If approved, you will be issued a new driver's license bearing a 'T' condition and a public vehicle driver authority card for display.
However, language, the English language, in particular assessment's nature, depends on the applicant's passport or citizenship applicant for selected countries.
Still, the requirement for having the IELTS English language test will remain even if you are not an English speaker from a country where English is the native language. Listening, reading, speaking and writing in English skills will be assessed.
Access Canberra demands a certain score for each component, whereas some tests can be completed online. If you pass the English language assessment, then you can apply for a public vehicle license with a 'T' condition, submitting your assessment results as proof of eligibility.
Obtaining a Canberra public vehicle driver's license is the key to a career behind the wheel. You may have a different vehicle like a taxi, rideshare, hire car or public bus. Still, whatever vehicle you drive, you do so under a passenger transport license, which authorises you to carry public passengers safely and with due care.
To be eligible for a taxi license, you will need to hold a full Australian driver license, obtain a nationally coordinated criminal history check and a working with vulnerable people (WWVP) registration.
The condition for acquiring the Act's public driver's license is to meet the calibration set by the Road Transport (Driver Licensing) Regulation 2000 (ACT).
Qualifying criteria should, therefore, include several elements being met by the candidate, including being an Australian permanent resident or a holder of a visa that allows work in Australia, holding a full ACT license, and having a current positive Working with Vulnerable People registration and a criminal history check.
To meet the local requirement, taxi drivers need to take the extra step on the English literacy assessment, just like other nationals. Interstate or New Zealand public vehicle driver licenses are also valid under mutual recognition agreements.
If approved, your driving license for ACT will contain condition indicators that signify the approved type of vehicle you are operating, e.g. 'T' for taxi.
The fees for a full license in Canberra:
In the case of NSW and ACT, in terms of jobs in the transport sector, one can find loads of options, say catching up on duties as a taxi driver to driving public buses.
As a complete career opportunities guide, this manual can help one plan a unique career path in the public transport industry. Whatever your profile is, whether it's operation as a bus driver, as a cab driver, or you are going for other options within Transport NSW, there is room for you.
To vigorously promote inclusivity and diversity, Transport NSW aims to build a team where everyone's opinions are revered, and they can contribute to ingenious breakthroughs.
If you choose either to join us to steer into a new career path or to follow in our footsteps to improve the skills you already possess, you will seize the best available chance to be a part of the present shaping of the future of transport for NSW and ACT.
