Kurri back cops ban as coach welcomes first bye

Kurri's campaign has taken another blow with centre Ben Edwards suspended for their next three games.
Edwards took an early-guilty plea for a dangerous contact charge he was hit with after Saturday's 24-12 loss to Macquarie.
He will miss Kurri's next match against The Entrance at home, and away meetings with Lakes and Central.
The three games come between Kurri's byes, the first of which is this weekend.
Kurri was the only team to have played every round this season prior to Maitland's win on Tuesday and Wests' clash with Wyong on Thursday night.
All four will then have played seven games.
"It's probably come at the right time," Kurri coach Rip Taylor said of the bye, which Wests and Wyong also have this weekend.
"We obviously still need to do some work, but also have a bit of a break as well."
Having lost all but one game, Kurri - who are 10th ahead of only fellow winless side Northern - look set for another long year.
It hasn't been easy for the Bulldogs after losing star recruit Blake Ferguson following a promising team showing in round one, when they were pipped 25-24 by Wyong.
They lost five straight before a spirited draw with leaders Cessnock last month.
Taylor thought his side was closing in on a win and was hopeful it might come against Macquarie last week when the club was celebrating its 1994 premiership side.
But they were beaten by 12 points despite the scores being level at six-all at half-time.
The coach lamented a "seven-one penalty count" but was critical of his team's "effort-on-effort" plays.
"There's still some positivity there, and I'm hoping we can still pull some pants down," he said.
