Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

'Hidden cuts': Mental health funding 'nowhere near' the amount needed

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 5 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three new full-time community mental health workers will be employed in Hunter New England, and Newcastle will get a full-time mental health housing liaison officer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.