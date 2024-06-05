How the University of Newcastle ranked in the world

THE University of Newcastle has ranked 179th in the 2025 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, dropping five places behind last year.
Over the last five years the institution has ranked in the top 200 universities in the world. Last year it jumped 19 places ahead.
"We remain proud to be a top one per cent university in the world," University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alex Zelinsky said.
"The rankings are incredibly competitive, with more than 1,500 universities ranked, it is natural to see some movement in the specific number.
"Students can be certain that they are receiving a high-quality education when they attend the University of Newcastle."
The University of Melbourne was the highest rated Australian institution taking 13th spot on the QS World University Rankings 2025, up one place.
The University of Sydney also fared well, rising to number 18 while the University of New South Wales maintained its 19th spot.
Australian National University in Canberra rose four places to 30, while Monash University in Melbourne came in at 37, up five places. The University of Queensland rounded out the top 40, up three places.
The top regional university was the University of Wollongong at number 167, down five places.
Deakin University rose to 197 after ranking 233 in 2024. LaTrobe University came in at 217 rising from 242 in 2023.
The University of Canberra improved its ranking by 14 places to reach an equal 403rd position.
Categories considered for an overall score include sustainability, academic and employer reputation and international students' ratio.
The QS World University Rankings top spot went to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for the 13th year followed by the Imperial College of London and the University of Oxford.
In total, 38 Australian universities received a ranking, including nine that placed in the top 100 and three in the top 20.
Australian universities scored highly on an international students' indicator, but QS CEO Jessica Turner said this could change in coming years because of the federal government's crackdown on the number of international student arrivals.
"Australia has announced tighter regulations for international student visas to manage the rising influx of migrants. These include stricter English language proficiency and financial proof requirements, a new 'genuine student test,' and a higher visa fee," Ms Turner said.
"These measures may prompt several thousands of prospective students to look beyond Australia, impacting a $48 billion export sector that relies heavily on international student fees to fund research and maintain its cutting-edge status."
Professor Zelinsky said the university had engaged in conversations with local employers and industries over the years who are eager to attract more international students to the Hunter.
"Local employers and industry leaders understand that regional cities and towns benefit enormously from welcoming these students into our classrooms and workplaces and have a lot to offer in return," he said.
"We understand the focus of the proposed International Education and Skills Strategic Framework to be enhancing the student experience and maintaining the integrity of our international education system."
He looks forward to working with the government to identify ways to increase international student numbers "back to 2019" levels.
"To the extent this policy could help improve the wellbeing of students and distribute the benefits of international students to the wider parts of the nation, we welcome it," he said.
This year's ranking is the largest ever, featuring over 1500 universities across 105 higher education systems. The United States is the most represented country or territory, with 197 ranked institutions, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and China with 71.
