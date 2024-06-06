Lake rock in frame: 'One night with a camera..and my whole life changed'

CROUCHED down in the pit under a booming amplifier between a throng of people and a sweaty rock band isn't the most glamorous of situations.
Nor is treading the halls of squishy backstage areas. It's fair to say, it's a unique work environment.
But for Booragul woman Shaquira Hobbs, it's her happy place. She's living her rock 'n' roll dream working as a photographer documenting the colourful sights of the Hunter's music scene.
"It's completely different, because you're not there to enjoy the music, you're there to capture it," Hobbs says.
"You see the shows differently. You see how much effort goes into it."
Since shifting into music photography in 2019 starting with an Angels gig, Hobbs has photographed various shows around the Hunter, including Groovin The Moo, Alice Cooper, Polaris, Daryl Braithwaite, Russell Morris, The Amity Affliction, Chillinit, Pnau, Jon Stevens, The Screaming Jets, Adam Brand and more.
She's joined Australian music industry promotion business Amnplified as a gig shooter and writer and is the Toronto Hotel's house photographer.
On Tuesday night Hobbs launched her A Photographic Ode to Lake Macquarie's Music Scene exhibition at the Warners Bay Theatre.
The exhibition is part of the Lake Macquarie Dobell Festival, an annual month-long celebration of the city's arts and culture.
Many of Hobbs' favourite photographs are on display in the Warners Bay Theatre lobby until June 15, such as her arresting shots of RedHook vocalist Emmy Mack and rock legend Alice Cooper.
"I always try to find some kind of movement," she says. "I like it when they interact with me a little bit or when they're showing as much emotion as they can.
"Some of my favourite photos would be when you see the sweat absolutely dripping off them, which I know, sounds gross.
"It shows how hard they're working and how much they put into the performance."
Hobbs was raised on a farm near Muswellbrook and played piano before becoming a chef.
However, after becoming a mother she returned to photography, a life-long passion, and eventually found her way back to music when she photographed an Angels concert.
"It was that one night with a camera and I asked to get in and my whole life changed," she says. "Now I do it full-time. Every day is music."
Hobbs also credits Toronto local and Australian pop icon John Paul Young for helping her carve her own niche in the music scene.
They met several years ago at the Toronto Hotel and Young invited Hobbs to photograph him and his Allstar Band in the venue's bottle shop. The image is part of her exhibition.
"When I had my daughter he gave me a Love In The Air book by Harry Vanda and George Young and he wrote a nice little note in there," she says.
"I think I have a nice connection there and he's taken me a long way too with word of mouth.
"I've shot people like Russell Morris thanks to John."
A Photographic Ode to Lake Macquarie's Music Scene, Warners Bay Theatre, Lake Road, Warners Bay, 10am-4pm, through Sunday, June 9. Free (donations welcome).
