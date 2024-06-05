Toohey's News: Big signing unlikely despite cap riches

The Knights are set to resist the temptation to resort to impulse buying to bolster their playing ranks before June 30 despite having close to $500,000 to spend under their salary cap this season.
With Origin stars Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best sidelined, Newcastle could certainly do with a high-quality recruit and we can reveal they have the cap space to sign a big name if one was to suddenly become available.
But despite having a roster spot left to fill and plenty of cash to splash around, the likelihood of them snaring anyone of real note appears unlikely. What's more likely is the bulk of the money will be used in a way that helps free up a tight 2025 cap.
It may have worked for the Knights during their four consecutive wins but the danger in trying to graft your way to victory with tough defence and a no-frills attack is you can become so negative, you lose all semblance of being an actual threat with the footy.
The Knights crossed that line against the Bulldogs last Friday night. The result was one of their worst performances under coach Adam O'Brien. The tone of the game for the home side was set early when the Knights took the two points with a close-range penalty goal following the sin-binning of Dogs fullback Connor Tracey that left the opposition a player short.
You could almost smell their negative mindset from that point on. Instead of confidently shifting the footy to make use of their extra man, Newcastle resorted to one-out running with little or no support play and then, inexplicably, continued the tactic for much of the game. The depleted Dogs couldn't believe their luck. The longer the game went, the more confident they became as the scoreline blew out.
The Knights won't get within cooee of Melbourne Storm on Sunday if their mindset doesn't change and they are not prepared to chance their arm at least a little with the footy.
The Dragons are the favourites to sign highly regarded recruitment guru Peter O'Sullivan. But we're hearing Newcastle officials haven't completely given up on trying to entice him to the Hunter.
The Knights are yet to replace former recruitment boss Clint Zammit, whose contract was not renewed by the club early last year. Zammit is now at the Sydney Roosters.
O'Sullivan is rated one of the best out there. He has previously worked at the Dragons, Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters and New Zealand Warriors and has played a major role in setting up the Dolphins from scratch alongside coach Wayne Bennett over the past two seasons.
Knights assistant coaches Brian McDermott and Blake Green have both ended speculation over their futures by agreeing to new contracts with the club.
But Rory Kostjasyn, coach Adam O'Brien's third assistant, is yet to commit to a new deal after attracting interest from rival clubs.
McDermott and Green were tossed up in the media early on as potential candidates for the Parramatta job after the Eels sacked Brad Arthur. In reality, neither was seriously considered.
The Knights may have let three ex-NSW Under 19s forwards [Max Bradbury, Oryn Keeley and Myles Martin] go to rival clubs over the past 18 months but the club has not been sitting idle when it comes to locking down junior talent long term.
A host of players headed by Cessnock fullback Fletcher Sharpe, who is on an NRL development deal, have been signed until the end of 2026.
They include highly-rated forwards Cody Hopwood, Jermaine McEwen, Jack Cullen and Jack Hillier and backs Connor Votano, Wilson De Courcey, Jye Linnane and Queensland Schoolboys halfback Zac Herdegen.
Young winger Sosaia Latu has been signed until the end of 2028.
The Knights are also looking to extend promising young Cup back-rower Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana's contract beyond the end of next year.
Meanwhile, Cullen has taken over as captain of the club's Jersey Flegg side from the departing Martin.
Rd 13: Knights v Bulldogs: 3 Adam Elliott 2 Kai Pearce-Paul 1 Tyson Frizell
Standings: 10 Dane Gagai 9 Kai Pearce-Paul 8 Kalyn Ponga 6 Adam Elliott 5 David Armstrong, Leo Thompson, Dylan Lucas, Tyson Frizell 4 Bradman Best 3 Phoenix Crossland, Jackson Hastings 2 Enari Tuala, Greg Marzhew, Jayden Brailey 1 Brodie Jones, Jacob Saifiti.
