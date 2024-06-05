Teens arrested after late-night break and enter leads police on car chase

THREE teenagers who allegedly stole a car from a Newcastle East home led police on a cross-city car chase overnight on Wednesday.
Two teenage boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested and charged with seven offences including aggravated break and enter, destroy or damage property, car theft and breach of bail.
Both boys were refused bail to appear at Broadmeadow Children's Court on Wednesday.
A third 15-year-old boy was taken to John Hunter Hospital.
It is alleged the teens broke into a home on Steven Place in Newcastle East shortly before they were spotted by Lake Macquarie Police in New Lambton at around 1.50am.
The driver allegedly failed to stop and police began a pursuit which ended a short time later in Campbell Street, Wallsend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.