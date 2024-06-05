Kiwi lock adds hard edge to Hunter pack

TAUFA Kikikini has only played one game back for Hamilton from a foot injury but Hunter coach Martin Brett has backed the Kiwi lock to provide a hard edge for the zone's return to the Caldwell Cup.
Kinikini is one of three players alongside props Nick Dobson and Dave Puchert with Shute Shield experience in the 24-man squad to contest the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth this weekend.
The 23-year-old injured his foot playing for the Hunter Wildfires in the preseason. He returned to the Hawks, whom he played for in 2022, to get match fitness.
"I was really impressed with how Tauf moved playing for Hamilton against Beaches two weeks ago," Brett said. "With him and Kade Robinson, we have a hard edge to the pack. Our scrum will be strong with Dobbo anchoring it. He was one of the best tighthead props in the Shute Shield last season."
Kinikini and Dobson are among 12 fresh faces from the Hunter side which won the second-tier Richardson Shield last year to earn promotion.
They have been drawn in Pool A and meet Illawarra (9.50am) and defending champions Central West (1.30pm) on Saturday. Central Coast, Far North Coast and Mid North Coast are in the other pool.
The top team from each pool meet in the final on Sunday.
Defending premiers Maitland have supplied six players - Sam Callow, Zane Dallinger, Coby Wetini, Hare Meihana, Dane Corbin, Aiden Precopis.
'In tournament rugby it helps having club combinations," Brett said. "That 9-10-12 partnership is really important.
"We had an opposed session against Merewether on Monday night. "It wasn't an A-1 Merewether team, but we opened up some holes. They looked really slick."
"We got a lot of confidence out of that. We are doing a similar session against the Hawks on Thursday night to put the final touches on it."
Sione Puli'uvea (Wanderers) and Sam Parkinson (Maitland) have been selected from second grade.
"Sione replaces Ngaruhe Jones who withdrew," Brett said. "He played first grade for Hamilton in 2021. He has really good skills and, with a good pack around him, will rise. He is 200cm tall and gives us another lineout option.
"Sam Parkinson was in the squad last year. He is not the fittest, but he runs hard, tackles hard and can play anywhere."
Hunter's backline is a bit light on.
Pat Batey, leon Fukofuka, Tristan Flutey and Nimi Qio and Hamish McKie were unavailable.
