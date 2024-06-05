Online marketing terms decoded: A guide for beginners in business

This is branded content.
Have you ever come across a business-related concept such as 'linkbuilding services', leaving you to feel like a fraud for not knowing yet another business term?
Starting a business and diving into online marketing can feel like learning a new language. With so many terms and acronyms, it's easy to get lost.
Fear not, this guide will break down some of the most common online marketing terms you'll encounter.
Let's get started.
Think of SEO as making your website more attractive to search engines like Google. Imagine you're throwing a party and you want as many people to come as possible.
SEO is like sending out the perfect invitation that makes everyone want to show up.
It involves using the right words (keywords), making sure your website looks good (on-page optimisation), and getting other websites to mention yours (backlinks).
The better your SEO, the higher your site appears in search results, bringing in more visitors for free.
SEM is like paying to have your party flyer posted all over town.
Instead of waiting for people to find your site naturally, you pay for ads to appear when someone searches for things related to your business. These ads show up at the top of search results and are marked as "sponsored."
SEM is great for getting noticed quickly, especially if you're just starting out.
A type of advertising where you only pay when someone clicks on your ad. It's like paying a promoter for each person they bring to your party.
You bid on certain keywords, and when people search for those words, your ad might appear. If someone clicks on your ad, you pay a small fee. PPC is an effective way to drive traffic to your website without paying a lot upfront.
CTR measures how many people who see your ad actually click on it. If 100 people see your ad and 5 people click on it, your CTR is 5%.
A high CTR means your ad is interesting and relevant to people. Improving your CTR can lead to better ad performance and lower costs in PPC campaigns.
ROI is like figuring out if the money you spent on your party was worth it. It measures how much profit you made compared to what you spent.
In online marketing, it's important to know if your campaigns are making you money. If you spent $100 on ads and made $200 in sales, your ROI is $100. Tracking ROI helps you see what's working and what needs to change.
CPA measures how much it costs to get one new customer through your marketing efforts. It's like calculating how much you spent to get each guest to your party.
If you spent $100 on ads and got 10 customers, your CPA is $10. Lowering your CPA means you're getting more customers for less money, which is great for your business.
A system that helps businesses keep track of relationships with customers. It helps you remember who your customers are, what they've bought, and when to follow up with them.
There are programs out there that make it easier to manage this information and build better customer relationships.
CRO is about getting more people to take the action you want on your website, like making a purchase or signing up for a newsletter.
It's like figuring out how to make your party invitation so appealing that more people RSVP. This involves testing different elements (like headlines and images) and making changes based on what works best. Effective CRO can lead to more sales without needing more visitors.
Content marketing involves creating valuable content to attract and engage your audience. Imagine posting relevant updates via emails, social media posts or videos, leading up to your big party to get people excited.
Good content marketing builds trust and shows people you know what you're talking about, making them more likely to buy from you.
Social media marketing is using platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok to promote your business. It's like spreading the word about your party through your friends and their friends.
You can post updates, run ads, and even partner with influencers. Social media marketing helps you reach more people, engage with your audience, and drive traffic to your website.
Email marketing involves sending emails to potential and current customers. Think of it as sending out personal invites and updates about your party.
Effective email marketing can keep your audience informed and engaged, leading to more sales. Key steps include building a good email list, crafting interesting subject lines, and analysing how your emails perform.
There are existing tools that can help automate and improve your email marketing efforts.
Affiliate marketing is partnering with others who promote your products for a commission. It's like having friends who spread the word about your party and get rewarded for each person they bring.
These partners can be bloggers, influencers, or other businesses. It's a great way to expand your reach without spending a lot upfront.
Influencer marketing involves collaborating with popular people online to promote your products. It's like getting a well-known person to talk about how great your party is, encouraging more people to come. Influencers have large followings and can help you reach new audiences.
Choosing the right influencers and building genuine partnerships is key to success in this strategy.
The process of collecting and analysing data from your marketing activities. It's like reviewing who came to your party, what they enjoyed, and what could be better next time.
Google Analytics is a popular tool that shows you how many people visit your site, what they do there, and how they found you. Regularly checking your analytics helps you understand what's working and how to improve.
This involves showing ads to people who have already visited your website. It's like sending a reminder to guests who showed interest in your party but haven't RSVPed yet.
This can help bring back potential customers and increase conversions. For example, you can target users who added items to their cart but didn't check out, encouraging them to complete their purchase.
Understanding these key online marketing terms is essential for any business. Whether you're just starting out or looking to improve your current strategies, having a solid grasp of these concepts will help you make more informed decisions and drive better results.
Remember, the world of online marketing is always evolving. Maintaining a curiosity to learn, and being willing to adapt, will help you stay ahead of the curve.
