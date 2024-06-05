Why I've got a problem with bringing nuclear reactors to the Hunter

In the 1964 words of Robert Kennedy, one fifth of the people are against everything all of the time. While I realise that such a quote and a thesaurus are likely not high on the reading list of the poorly-educated voters who Trump says he loves, it does help explain his hard core of supporters, that mix of the bigoted and self-unaware voters conditioned to believe every whacko conspiracy theory and lie they are fed and wilfully ignorant of every material fact social media feeds keep from them. It therefore seems ironic to me that pre and post Biden's overwhelming popular vote and electoral college win in 2020, Trump's ever more strident rhetoric about anyone who dares to challenge, correct, call to account, criticise or disagree with him, includes calling them "nasty "and "hateful". These are all synonyms for "deplorable".