Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Doctor proud to play part in 'brilliant' moment for women's sport

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 6 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle doctor Amy Stokoe will carry the match ball onto McDonald Jones Stadium for the Women's State Of Origin game. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle doctor Amy Stokoe will carry the match ball onto McDonald Jones Stadium for the Women's State Of Origin game. Picture by Marina Neil

WHEN Newcastle doctor Amy Stokoe carries the match ball onto McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night she'll be thinking about what the spectacle means for her daughters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.