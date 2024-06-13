Thousands of Star Struck performers feel the love in 2024 extravaganza Advertising Feature

The Star Struck theme for 2024 is "Love it" and encompasses all the songs and things we love.

Star Struck returns to the Newcastle Entertainment Centre (NEC) this month and audiences will "Love it".

That's the theme for this year's annual public education performing arts extravaganza, playing out over four huge shows across two days: Friday, June 14 at 11am and 7pm; and Saturday, June 15 at 1pm and 7pm.

"Over the years as we create shows there are always songs or ideas that we love that don't make the cut," Star Struck Operations Manager Casey Smith explained.

"We have always kept a list of these songs and ideas and decided 2024 was the year to do that show, with all the things we love in it.

"As a result, we all absolutely Love it. The songs are bangers and the different segments are fun."

Running its 32nd year in 2024, Star Struck provides performance opportunities to students from Newcastle, the Hunter and Central Coast areas each year.

"There are 3500 students performing across our two casts this year," Star Struck Operations Manager Casey Smith said. "Of this we have around 3000 dance, drama and choir students from over 130 schools across the Newcastle, Hunter and Central Coast regions. We even have a dance group from Merriwa Central School this year. We also have a strong featured component of the show including, dancers, dramatists, vocalists, core choir members, musicians as well as our student back stage team.

"The mass combined choir is made up of 200 students in the schools, and this year there are over 100 featured dancers, 30 featured drama students, 45 featured vocalists, 40 core choir students and over 50 featured musicians across our orchestra and rock bands."

Organising Star Struck is a mammoth task that takes a year to put together.

"As the operations manager I am privileged to work on the show for most of the year as my sole job," Casey said.

"The remainder of the team all work on the show in a voluntary capacity in addition to their teaching loads.

"It is their passion and commitment to providing our public school students with performing arts opportunities that is the driving force behind the show.

"Their talents and creativity are phenomenal and I'd like to thank our teachers, schools, parents, sponsors and the Star Struck community for all their support. A special thank you to our major sponsor Glencore for their ongoing support."

The benefits that Star Struck provides are endless.

"Not only does it allow students to enhance their performing arts skills and provide them with their moment to shine on stage but it also allows them to meet other students, interact with different teachers and gain amazing well-being experiences," Casey said.

"This year we are embracing our Taylor Swift era, and students are making bracelets with their item names on them to trade with other students during show week.

"It's a great way to start a conversation and feel a apart of something big."

With 3500 kids, 500 teachers and up to 4000 audiences members on site for each show be sure to plan ahead.

"Allow extra time to travel to the event and to park and access the venue and remember that Brown Road is a no-parking zone throughout performance days," Casey said.

"Police, security, teachers and NEC staff will all be working to keep our students safe and to ensure everyone that attends has a great time."