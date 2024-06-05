Plans to open beachside promenade pushed back

The pathway at South Newcastle beach will not reopen until the entire skate park and Bathers Way project is complete.
City of Newcastle told journalist Sage Swinton that the reopening of the lower promenade, which connects Newcastle beach to King Edward Park, and was completed in December, would be held off until the rest of the project had been finished.
"To ensure community safety, City of Newcastle will not re-open this Bathers Way connection before the project is completed due to the potential for machinery conflicting with pedestrian access," a spokesperson for City of Newcastle said.
Further up the valley and Malabar Resources is seeking 200 mine workers as production ramps up at its recently opened Maxwell Underground Mine near Muswellbrook. The $500 million project is looking for mine deputies, underground operators, tradespeople, new-to-industry positions, and other operational roles.
And when the Sky Blues run onto the field tonight to battle for glory in Origin II, young fan Imohgen Alo will be there to cheer them on. The Wangi Wangi 10-year-old got a first-hand glimpse of the captains' run at McDonald Jones Stadium yesterday, Renee Valentine reports. Imohgen, who is being treated for T-cell lymphoma, a type of cancer, is not able to play sport at the moment but she will be among an expected record women's rugby league turn-out of about 30,000 at the stadium tonight.
Go NSW!
Lisa Allan, editor
