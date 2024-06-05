Plans to open beachside promenade pushed back

And when the Sky Blues run onto the field tonight to battle for glory in Origin II, young fan Imohgen Alo will be there to cheer them on. The Wangi Wangi 10-year-old got a first-hand glimpse of the captains' run at McDonald Jones Stadium yesterday, Renee Valentine reports. Imohgen, who is being treated for T-cell lymphoma, a type of cancer, is not able to play sport at the moment but she will be among an expected record women's rugby league turn-out of about 30,000 at the stadium tonight.