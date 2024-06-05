The itch was too much: Maitland's premiership defence receives major boost

MAITLAND coach Luke Cunningham had almost given up on Pat Robards returning to help the Blacks' premiership defence.
In the end, the lure of a winning team proved too much.
Robards played off the bench in the Blacks' 34-26 loss to Merewether last round.
"Pat couldn't commit to start with due to work and moving," coach Luke Cunningham said.
"I left him for a while but have been in contact over the past month. He rang me last week and said the itch to get back playing and being around the boys again was too much.
"He had some strong carries off the bench against Merewether. It will take him a few weeks to get back in the groove. He will be a big asset in the second half of the season."
Robards return leaves centre Mick Taylor as the only player missing from the premiership winning side.
He moved to Kiama for university and will play for Illawarra at the Country Championships in Tamworth this weekend.
** It's a tough school at Marcellin Park. Promising lock Jack Ryan has played five games off the first grade bench this season but didn't officially make his "debut" until starting against Merewether last round. The Blacks only count run-on games in their records.
** The best young players in the state will converge on Marcellin Park this weekend. Hunter will be one of 18 regional sides contesting the NSW under-15 titles.
** Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren expects to have fly-half Brendan Cush and centres Harry Sansbury and Jared Nott back for the clash against arch rivals Merewether after the long weekend.
Captain Marcus Christensen was to return from a hand injury in a catch-up game against University last night.
Wanderers came from behind to beat the Students 36-33. University dominated the scrum and led 28-19 at half-time.
However the Two Blues, who had three players sent to the sinbin, came home string and winger Nimi Qio sealed the win with a late try.
** Southern Beaches coach Va Talaileva hopes that Josh Havea's return from the Wildfires is long-tern.
Havea, who played for Bond Uni in the Brisbane comp last season, was named to play in the washed out game against Uni last round.
The centre started the season with Beaches alongside brother Toa before joining the Wildfires last month.
"At this stage he has only registered for one game," Beaches coach Va Talaileva said. "Hopefully I can convince him to stay. He would give us more firepower in the backline."
