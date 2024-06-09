Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Rich place of human experience': Mary's medal for Calvary Mater career

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 9 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary Ringstad said the Catholic health care tradition 'has that deep sense of compassion for those who are most vulnerable'. Picture supplied
Mary Ringstad said the Catholic health care tradition 'has that deep sense of compassion for those who are most vulnerable'. Picture supplied

Mary Ringstad's Irish Catholic background gave her strong foundations for a 25-year career at the Calvary Mater Newcastle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.