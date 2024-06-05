Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Beachside pathway won't open until skate park construction is finished

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 6 2024 - 8:38am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The South Newcastle Beach skate park and Bathers Way project is almost complete. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The South Newcastle Beach skate park and Bathers Way project is almost complete. Picture by Peter Lorimer

City of Newcastle has opted not to re-open the Bathers Way pathway at South Newcastle Beach until the entire skate park project is complete.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.