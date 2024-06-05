Jacob Saifiti on his Origin omission and run-in with Reed Mahoney

THE phone call from Michael Maguire didn't deliver good news, but it didn't leave Jacob Saifiti feeling shocked or disappointed, either.
While Knights coach Adam O'Brien felt Saifiti deserved to be retained in the NSW squad for Origin I, as an incumbent after the Blues' game-three win last year, the man himself was realistic about his selection prospects.
"I sort of knew," Saifiti told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'd been having some chats with Madge [Maguire], and he told us what he was going to pick it on, and that's what he did.
"The team that he named is what he said he was looking for - mobile, fast, fit. Guys that he can rely on.
"Not that he can't rely on me, but I think he's picked a really good pack. It's hard to argue with any of them and I wish those boys all the best.
"Hopefully they can get it done in game one."
In saying that, Saifiti has been satisfied with his club form this year and is content that he did everything he could to push his claims.
In 10 matches, he is averaging 121 attacking metres and 28 tackles per appearance, statistics that stack up favourably against most middle forwards in the NRL.
"I think me and Leo [Thompson] have struck up a good partnership," he said.
"I thought my form last year was pretty good, and this year has been better than that.
"Obviously [last week's 32-2 loss to Canterbury] was disappointing, and I'll be looking to improve on that next week."
Saifiti's frustration against the Bulldogs spilled over when, in the dying minutes, he reacted to some sledging from Reed Mahony by head-butting the feisty hooker.
Although he said he "barely touched him", Saifiti copped 10 minutes in the sin-bin and a $3000 fine for grade-one striking.
"It was just dumb from me," the 28-year-old said.
"I obviously just unleashed a bit.
"I shouldn't be doing that. It doesn't matter who it is or what got said, I shouldn't be doing that.
"I've got to keep my calm.
"That's on me."
He plans to make amends against Melbourne at AAMI Park on Sunday.
"I'll be looking to pay back the team next week for how I finished that game," he said.
Regardless of the result of last night's Origin-series opener, Saifiti knows better than anyone that he might still be required.
Both his Origin appearances, in 2022 and last year, have come in the third game of those campaigns.
"Anything can happen," he said.
"There are always injuries and teams change. I just have to be ready if they need me."
