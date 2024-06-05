Queensland's Tamika Upton homes in on win to level up series

QUEENSLAND champion Tamika Upton admits it was a strange feeling playing against her Knights teammates in Origin I, and she expects it will feel even stranger to run out at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night in "enemy" colours.
Upton has been a crowd favourite for Novocastrians since arriving at the Knights in 2022, collecting player-of-the-match awards in consecutive NRLW grand final triumphs.
But the vast majority of a sell-out crowd will be hoping to see NSW clinch a series victory, having won game one 22-12 at Suncorp Stadium.
For that to happen, Newcastle's co-captain will have to taste defeat for the first time at Turton Road.
She is undefeated in eight games there for the Knights and once with the Brisbane Broncos.
"Obviously it's really exciting," Upton told the Newcastle Herald.
"The atmosphere at McDonald Jones is always pretty incredible, so we can't wait.
"It was pretty incredible for the semi-final we played last year. You can really feel it out there. It's pretty much like surround sound.
"Obviously it won't be our home crowd, but hopefully it puts a bit of fire in our belly.
"We just really appreciate the support."
The 27-year-old Jillaroo said she would rather play with NSW's Newcastle contigent - Yasmin Clydsdale, Caitlan Johnston and Olivia Higgins - instead of against them.
"To be honest, I find it pretty weird," she said.
"Someone like Yasmin, I love playing with her and hate playing against her.
"She just brings the energy constantly, and that's why I appreciate playing with her.
"And when CJ [Johnston] breaks the line, it's a bit scary at the back. She's very fast for a front-rower."
