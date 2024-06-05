Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Queensland's Tamika Upton homes in on win to level up series

By Robert Dillon
June 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamika Upton shapes as Queensland's game-breaker. Picture by Marina Neil
Tamika Upton shapes as Queensland's game-breaker. Picture by Marina Neil

QUEENSLAND champion Tamika Upton admits it was a strange feeling playing against her Knights teammates in Origin I, and she expects it will feel even stranger to run out at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night in "enemy" colours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.