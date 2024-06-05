Darby Street fire sparks early morning evacuation of three-storey building

FIREFIGHTERS have responded quickly to stop damage spreading after an early morning fire broke out in Newcastle this morning.
The cause of the blaze in the ground-level unit of a three-storey Darby Street complex is being investigated, but the Newcastle Herald has been told residents in several of the neighbouring flats have been allowed to return to their homes.
Emergency crews - including 20 firefighters, police and NSW Ambulance - were called to the scene just after 5am, the fire was under control within about 30 minutes, and the clean-up was largely finished by about 6.30am.
Residents of the building were safely evacuated and there have been no reports of injuries.
Fire and Rescue NSW investigators have not yet publicly confirmed the cause of the blaze.
